Senior Alert issued for missing Charlotte County man

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – Virginia State Police are searching for a senior reported missing in Charlotte County.

The alert has been issued on behalf of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office who is looking for Richard L. Bankston, 74 who was last seen on Monday, Jan. 18 at 12:30 p.m. on Richardson Road in Keysville.

Bankston is a white male, standing 6’1″ and weighs 200 lbs. He has blue eyes with bald/gray hair.

He was possibly wearing a long sleeve, dark-colored shirt, full-length dark color nylon sweatpants, white tennis shoes, dark color jacket and a stocking cap.

He could be driving a 2007 Gold Toyota Camry with a Virginia tag, AED-6053.

Bankston’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as he suffers from cognitive impairment.

If you believe you see Bankston, you are asked to call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 542-5141.