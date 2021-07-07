Senior alert issued for missing Caroline County resident

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police is working to find an 80-year-old man who suffers from a cognitive impairment.

State police issued a senior alert in hopes of finding William Arthur Wick Jr. who went missing Wednesday.

Wick has a cognitive impairment and officials worry his health and safety is at risk.

He was last seen in Port Royal at 8 a.m. on Market Street. Police believe he could have been going to a doctor’s appointment in Fredericksburg in his Green Volvo XC90. The car’s license plate reads 84274H.