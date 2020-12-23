Senior alert issued for missing 84-year-old Chesterfield man

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a missing man out of Chesterfield.

James Milton Lafollette, 84, was last seen at his home in the area of 12000 block of Iron Bridge Road on Tuesday around 7 p.m.

Lafollette is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair. He is possibly driving a 2016 White Ford Taurus with Virginia license plate UJH-7724.

Lafollette suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.