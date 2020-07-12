Senior alert issued for missing 80-year-old Virginia woman suffering from cognitive impairment

MONETA, Va. (WAVY) — State Police have issued a senior alert for an 80-year-old woman from Moneta last seen Saturday afternoon.

Virginia State Police say 80-year-old Sonya Babiy Richie was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Saturday leaving her home on Larboard Drive in Moneta, Virginia.

Sonya is described as White weighing at 148 pounds and 5 feet 2 inches tall. She was last seen wearing brown pants and a blue sweater.

Officials say she is driving a 2008 white Acura TSX Sedan with Virginia tags 19SD95. Officials believe she may be in North Carolina, but is yet unknown.

Sonya is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment that poses a threat to her health and safety.

Please contact the Virginia State Police Salem Division with any information regarding her whereabouts at (540) 380-5700.

