Senior alert issued for missing 75-year-old man from Arlington suffering from cognitive impairment

ARLINGTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a missing 75-year-old man from Arlington who suffers from a cognitive impairment.

In a release Sunday evening, officials from the Arlington Police Department say they are looking for 75-year-old Tam T. Nguyen.



Nguyen is described as Asian, 5-feet 6-inches tall, and weighs 131 pounds. He has brown eyes and grey hair.



He was last seen Sunday at around 2:50 p.m. near the 5700 block of 36th street, North Arlington.



Nguyen was last seen wearing a short-sleeve white t-shirt, blue jeans, a grey, black fedora hat, and a grey zip-up sweatshirt. He is possibly driving a silver 2016 ToyotaHhighlander with the Florida registration: gray93.

Officials say he suffers from a cognitive impairment, and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.