Missing 68-year-old woman from Charlottesville found safe, senior alert canceled

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia State Police say a missing 68-year-old woman from Charlottesville has been found safe.

State Police say 68-year-old Susan Brown Church was last seen around 2:35 p.m. Saturday at 499 West Main Street.

She is described as white, 5-foot-3-inches tall, and weighing 280 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Officials say she may be wearing a pink hat and a tie-dye shirt, and possibly driving a 2006 Silver Volkswagen beetle with the North Carolina plates ADY-4333.

Officials added that Church may be suffering from a cognitive impairment that might pose a threat to her safety.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10