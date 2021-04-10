Missing 68-year-old woman from Charlottesville found safe, senior alert canceled

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia State Police say a missing 68-year-old woman from Charlottesville has been found safe.

State Police say 68-year-old Susan Brown Church was last seen around 2:35 p.m. Saturday at 499 West Main Street.

She is described as white, 5-foot-3-inches tall, and weighing 280 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Officials say she may be wearing a pink hat and a tie-dye shirt, and possibly driving a 2006 Silver Volkswagen beetle with the North Carolina plates ADY-4333.

Officials added that Church may be suffering from a cognitive impairment that might pose a threat to her safety.