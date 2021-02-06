Senior alert issued for missing 64-year-old man from Prince William County

Virginia

by: WRIC

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Prince William Police Department.

Authorities say 64-year-old Michael Christopher Moore was last seen around noon on February 5, 2021 at 3802 Russell Road in Woodbridge, VA.

Police say he may be wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and a North Face hoodie.

Authorities say Moore suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Prince William County Sheriff’s Office at 703-792-6500, or contact your local police department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10