Senior Alert issued for husband, wife of Manassas both suffering from cognitive impairments

MANASSAS, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia State Police has issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Manassas Park Police Department for a missing couple on Sunday.

Manassas Park Police are looking for both the husband and the wife. The couple was last seen together on Sept. 20 at about 12:30 a.m. at Prince William Hospital on Sudley Road in Manassas.

The missing seniors suffer from cognitive impairments, and their disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety, as determined by the investigating agency.

Officials say the couple left the hospital in a 2002 beige Toyota 4-Runner SUV, with Virginia plates WSW-7439. They may be headed to Cabbel Drive in Manassas Park.

Shirley Seay (wife) is described as a 79-year-old Black woman about 5 foot 7 inches, weighing about 171 pounds. She has brown eyes and silver and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black dress and a light brown beaded necklace.

(wife) is described as a 79-year-old Black woman about 5 foot 7 inches, weighing about 171 pounds. She has brown eyes and silver and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black dress and a light brown beaded necklace. Roger Seay (husband) is described as a 77-year-old Black man about 5 foot 1 inch, weighing about 160 pounds. He has hazel eyes and white hair. No last known clothing description was provided for him. Officials say his right arm shakes.

Please contact the Manassas Park Police Department with any information regarding their whereabouts at 703-361-1136.

Latest News