Senior Alert issued for 74-year-old woman missing from Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a 74-year-old woman missing from Charlottesville.

Police are looking for Thelma Louise Thomas. She was last seen at 4:50 p.m. Thursday on Holmes Avenue in Charlottesville.

Thomas suffers from a cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Thomas may be driving toward Greene County in a gray 2012 Toyota Corolla sedan with Virginia plates: 1AUNTTE.

Thomas is a Black woman about 5 feet 1 inch tall and 150 pounds with brown eyes and black and gray hair.

Her clothing description is unknown at this time.

Contact the Charlottesville Police Department with any information regarding Thomas’ whereabouts at 434-970-3280.

