Senior Alert issued after VA reports 68-year-old man missing in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing 68-year-old man last seen in Richmond.

State Police issued the alert for Jack Phillip Brown on behalf of the Department of Veterans Affairs. Brown was last seen at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 25th Street and Hull Street in Richmond. He’s 5 feet 7 inches tall and 135 pounds, and was possibly wearing a black crew neck shirt, black pants and no shoes.

State Police say he suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a threat to his safety.

Anyone who has spotted Brown is asked to call 804-675-5735 or 911.