Senate passes resolution condemning recent bomb threats against HBCUs

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a bipartisan resolution condemning recent bomb threats against Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) applauded the passage of the resolution in a news release Tuesday evening.

The resolution reaffirms the government’s commitment to combatting violence against students, faculty, and staff.

Since January, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has reported 44 bomb threats involving HBCUs, including at Norfolk State University and Hampton University in Hampton Roads.

The resolution was led by Sens. (D-Del.) and Tim Scott (R-S.C.)

“The unanimous passage of this resolution underscores the strong condemnation of recent threats against HBCUs and need to conduct thorough investigations to hold perpetrators accountable,” Sens. Kaine and Warner said in a prepared statement in a news release Tuesday. “We’ll continue to help HBCUs access federal resources to keep their campuses safe, and we remain committed to combatting hate and violence.”

A concurrent resolution was also up for discussion in the House of Representatives Tuesday. Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va.) was expected to lead the floor debate and give remarks.

Here are Scott’s remarks from the floor debate: