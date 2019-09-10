1  of  3
Closings
Bertie County Public Schools Dare County Public Schools Gates County Public Schools

Self-driving tractor-trailers to begin testing on southwest Virginia roads

Local News

by: Michael Stern

Posted: / Updated:

Image: Daimler Trucks & Buses/Twitter

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A robotics company will start testing self-driving big rigs with new technology on roads in southwest Virginia.

Daimler Trucks is teaming up with Blacksburg-based Torc Robotics for the program.

Image: Daimler Trucks & Buses/Twitter

All of the test runs will require an engineer overseeing it, and a highly trained safety driver inside the big rig. The road tests come after months of testing on closed-loop courses.

All safety drivers hold a valid commercial driving license and are specially trained for automated driving systems.

Image: Daimler Trucks & Buses/Twitter

“Bringing Level 4 trucks to the public roads is a major step toward our goal to deliver reliable and safe trucks for the benefits of our customers, our economies and society,” Daimler Board Member Martin Daum says.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories