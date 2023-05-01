RADFORD, Va. (WAVY) – Radford University issued a campus secure-in-place alert Monday afternoon. The situation was cleared less than an hour later.

A post at 3:42 p.m. on the school’s social media accounts said Radford University Police were called to Washington Hall.

In an update at 4:05 p.m., the university said no shots had been fired, but advised the public to avoid the area.

A few minutes later, an all-clear went out. The message said there was no threat to the public and the campus could resume activities.

Radford Alert! Urgent: Law Enforcement Activity at Washington Hall. Secure-in-Place. Avoid area. Follow authorities’ instructions. Call RUPD if help is needed. — Radford University (@radfordu) May 1, 2023

This is breaking news. Stay with WAVY for updates.