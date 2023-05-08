PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the second escaped inmate from a jail near Farmville — 44-year-old Bruce Callahan — has been taken into custody. He was reportedly found at the campus of Longwood University.

According to a statement from the university, Callahan was identified and arrested without incident by campus police and Farmville Police around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, May 8.

“The inmate was injured and in poor health when he walked onto Lancer Park property and pulled an outdoor fire alarm. He surrendered to police and asked for medical assistance,” the statement reads. “There is no indication that he had previously been on Longwood property.”

On Sunday, April 30, two inmates — Callahan and 26-year-old Alder Marin-Sotelo — escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail.

Emergency calls from the jail revealed Marin-Sotelo escaped around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, April 30, and Callahan followed at 11:18 p.m. that same day. Both inmates had reportedly escaped by “manipulating a locking mechanism on the rear exit door.”

Bruce Callahan, 44, was convicted of multiple federal drug charges. (Courtesy of the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office) Marin-Sotelo, 26, was convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by an illegal alien. (Courtesy of the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office)

According to authorities, Callahan was being held for federal drugs and firearms charges.

Marin-Sotelo had been convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by an illegal alien — he had also been indicted by a grand jury for the murder of a Wake County Deputy. Marin-Sotelo was captured in Mexico on Thursday, May 4.

The latest announcement came in the form of a Facebook post on Monday morning showing a photo of Callahan and the simple caption, “in custody.” There are no further details at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.