BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A Brunswick County school bus driver has been charged with reckless driving after a school bus crashed and overturned Friday afternoon.

Virginia State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened around 4:15 p.m. on Gasburg Road at Kennon Drive, in the area of Lake Gaston near the Virginia/North Carolina border, and was reported as an overturned Brunswick County school bus with nine children on it.

(Photo – Virginia State Police)

The school bus, operated by Carlean Amber Johnston, 58, of Lawrenceville, was traveling westbound on Gasburg Road, according to State Police, when the bus drove off the road, overcorrected, and then ran off the left side of the road. When it left the road, the bus struck the guardrail and a tree before overturning on its side, according to State Police.

(Photo – Virginia State Police)

Johnston was taken to Southside Medical Center in Emporia, and the children on the bus were evaluated at the scene, State Police said, with none of them taken to the hospital with injuries.

State Police said the investigation into the crash continues.