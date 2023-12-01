VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) –– A study has put Virginia Beach in the top 20 for safest cities in the U.S.

The study was conducted by Scholaroo and included 150 locations across the U.S. Virginia Beach ranking at No. 16. Other cities in Hampton Roads were also ranked with Chesapeake coming in at No. 45, and Norfolk ranking at No. 105 out of the 150.

Some of the metrics included in the study were: number of police officers, homicides, sexual assaults, robberies, school shootings, aggravated assault, arson, thefts, etc.

The weight for each metric is as follows (per capita):

Police Officers : Regular Weight (7.14 points)

: (7.14 points) Homicide Rate: Triple Weight (21.43 points)

(21.43 points) Sexual Assault : Regular Weight (7.14 points)

: (7.14 points) Sex Offenders : Half Weight (3.57 points)

: (3.57 points) Robbery: Regular Weight (7.14 points)

(7.14 points) Aggravated Assault : Double Weight (19.05 points)

: (19.05 points) School Shootings: Double Weight (19.05 points) The number of school shootings registered in the last 10 years per city.

(19.05 points) Watch Group Participation: Half Weight (3.57 points) The number of registered neighborhood watch groups per capita.

(3.57 points) Arson : Half Weight (3.57 points)

: (3.57 points) House Burglary: Regular Weight (7.14 points)

(7.14 points) Larceny/Theft: Half Weight (3.57 points)

(3.57 points) Motor Vehicle Theft: Half Weight (3.57 points)