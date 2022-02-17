Sanity evaluation ordered for Bridgewater College shooting suspect

Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 27, shown in a mugshot and in a photo of his arrest.(Mug shot provided by Rockingham County Jail, arrest photo from Daniel Lin / Daily News-Record via the AP.)

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has ordered a mental health evaluation for the man charged in the fatal shooting of two campus officers.

News outlets report that the judge granted a request for an evaluation of Alexander Campbell’s sanity at the time of the Feb. 1 shootings at Bridgewater College.

Attorney Gene Hart told the court he has reason to believe his client has undiagnosed schizophrenia.

He says he’s seeking to learn about Campbell’s sanity at the time of the shooting, not his overall competency.

Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst didn’t oppose the request.

Campbell is charged with first-degree murder and other felonies.