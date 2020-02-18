Sanders and Bloomberg tied with 22% support in Va. Monmouth poll; Only 1 in 4 voters firm about choice

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new poll from Monmouth University shows former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Senator Bernie Sanders are tied for the lead in Virginia in the race to be the Democratic presidential nominee.

Both Bloomberg and Sanders have 22% support with former Vice President Joe Biden close behind with 18% of the vote. Pete Buttigieg has 11% support in the poll, Senator Amy Klobuchar is at 7% and Senator Elizabeth Warren is at 6%. The margin of error for the poll is 4.9%.

More: Bloomberg makes field for Wednesday’s NBC debate

More than one in ten voters tell Monmouth they are undecided, and only one in four voters say they are firm in their choice of a nominee, making the race in Virginia very fluid.

In a national NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll also released Tuesday, Sanders leads Bloomberg 31% to 19%. Sanders’ support is up 9 points since December.

Bloomberg isn’t on the ballot for Saturday’s Nevada caucuses, but the polling allowed him to enter Wednesday night’s Democratic debate in Las Vegas.

To see the full poll of the Democratic field click here.