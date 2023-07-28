LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A Salem man who was involved in a shootout at a Lynchburg Walmart parking lot was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

As we previously reported, 42-year-old Jeriwon Lee Taylor pled guilty to the following charges in May 2023:

Distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

Discharging and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

The Department of Justice says the incident occurred in November 2021 when Taylor agreed to meet someone at the Lynchburg Walmart parking lot to sell them methamphetamine. When the buyer, Kendall Simonton, arrived he got in Talyor’s vehicle, pointed a gun at him, and took the drugs.

After the robbery, the pair got out of the vehicle and began shooting at each other in the parking lot.