Rocky Mount officers who stormed U.S. Capitol suspended without pay

Virginia

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WFXR) – The two officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department have been suspended without pay.

Thomas Robertson and Jacob Fracker’s suspension stems from their involvement in the incident at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

In recent days, community groups have been calling for the Rocky Mount Police Department to take further action on Robertson and Fracker besides being placed on administrative after the officers posted updates on social media from the Capitol during the events of Jan. 6.

