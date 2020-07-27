Roanoke Parks and Recreation launches ‘Junior Ranger Program’ Monday to help foster love for Mother Nature

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Parks and Recreation (PLAY Roanoke) launched a special program on Monday to boost people’s love for being outdoors.

The “Junior Ranger Program” is a free, interactive program aimed toward kids to get them engaged in the resources and activities offered at the more than 60 parks in the Star City.

PLAY Roanoke marketing coordinator, Stephanie Long, says although the program was in the planning stages for several years, this was the right time to start it because there has been a 50 to 200 percent increase in visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our hope is that our junior rangers can then teach other people about all of the great parks we have here, as well as the wildlife and plant life that we have,” Long said. “To educate one another, as well as to become stewards so we have people who are raising a younger generation to then protect all of these outdoor assets that we have.”

.@PLAYRoanoke is launching a new program targeted toward kids to boost their love for being outdoors. Here's how you can become a Junior Ranger:https://t.co/eSAAzatscx pic.twitter.com/K5u0nyLvkm — Aaron Farrar (@aaronfarrarNews) July 27, 2020

The target age for the program is between four and 12 years old, but PLAY Roanoke says anyone is eligible. The tasks to become a junior ranger include:

Going on a guided hike

Taking a tree tour

Looking for animal prints

Visiting a certain number of parks, plazas, recreation centers, or greenways

Completing puzzles, crosswords, word searches, and other challenges in the guide book

Long says after completing 15 of the 25 tasks, the participants must bring their books back to the PLAY Roanoke office for a quiz. For any participants who pass the quiz, they each will receive a certificate, badge, and the official title of a Roanoke junior ranger.

According to Long, she hopes this program fosters a sense of love and respect for the outdoors.

“We’re hoping that if we encourage this type of love for the outdoors at a young age, we’ll be raising these people to hopefully take better care of our natural spaces, become advocates for the outdoors and hopefully create this lifelong love of nature,” Long said.

To pick up a guide book and start the journey of becoming a junior ranger, call the PLAY Roanoke office at (540) 853-2236 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment. The office — which is located in Room 303 of the Noel C. Taylor municipal building at 215 Church Avenue SW — is closed for normal business hours because of COVID-19 restrictions.

