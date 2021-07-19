Roanoke man with Stage 4 kidney failure uses his love for driving to ask for help

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — 67-year-old Air Force veteran, Thomas Johnson, is getting resourceful in his efforts to find a new kidney – by incorporating his love for driving.

Johnson is a limo driver at Executive Town Car and Limousine Service in Roanoke. While he is trying to stay encouraged, in waiting for a kidney, Johnson says he is quite low on the list for a new kidney. “When it’s my time to get one, I’ll get a kidney,” he shared.

In 2018 his wife urged him to seek medical care, but his diagnosis was not what they expected.

“So, I went to the hospital and found out that I had Stage 4 kidney failure,” he recalled.

Johnson has decided to be proactive. He has plastered a message on the back of his vehicle that reads, “I need a kidney,” with his personal telephone number.

Johnson’s blood type is O-positive which, according to the American Red Cross, accounts for 37% of the population in America.

His co-worker at Executive Town Car & Limousine Service, Inc. Jennifer Akers explained, “Knowing his diagnosis, the amount of doctor’s appointments that he has to, you know, deal with in the schedule that he’s working and just all that he truly does, it’s truly amazing.”

Anyone that is able to help lead Johnson to a healthy kidney will be entered into a raffle for Executive Town Car & Limousine Service, Inc. The winner will receive a two-hour ride in any of the luxury vehicles at the facility.