Roanoke County resident hospitalized, home ruled total loss after Monday morning fire

Virginia

by: Colleen Guerry

Posted: / Updated:

RONAOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Roanoke County resident was seriously injured and his house is considered a total loss after an early morning structure fire.

According to the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department, crews were dispatched to the 4700 block of Green Acres Drive — which is in the Masons Cove area — for a residential structure fire at approximately 4 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16.

When first responders arrived on scene, they reportedly found heavy smoke and flames showing from all sides of the single-story, wood frame structure.

The home’s one occupant evacuated safely and headed to Roanoke County Public Safety Building #10 along Bradshaw Road to report the fire, after which fire officials say he was brought to a local hospital with serious injuries from smoke inhalation.

In addition, the department says four dogs are safe after evacuating the residence.

Fire officials say the house is considered a total loss from the fire. Meanwhile, as of 5:30 a.m. on Monday, the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause of the early morning fire.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10