Roanoke County resident hospitalized, home ruled total loss after Monday morning fire

RONAOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Roanoke County resident was seriously injured and his house is considered a total loss after an early morning structure fire.

According to the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department, crews were dispatched to the 4700 block of Green Acres Drive — which is in the Masons Cove area — for a residential structure fire at approximately 4 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16.

When first responders arrived on scene, they reportedly found heavy smoke and flames showing from all sides of the single-story, wood frame structure.

The home’s one occupant evacuated safely and headed to Roanoke County Public Safety Building #10 along Bradshaw Road to report the fire, after which fire officials say he was brought to a local hospital with serious injuries from smoke inhalation.

In addition, the department says four dogs are safe after evacuating the residence.

Fire officials say the house is considered a total loss from the fire. Meanwhile, as of 5:30 a.m. on Monday, the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause of the early morning fire.

Latest Stories