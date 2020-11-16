Roanoke County resident hospitalized, home ruled total loss after Monday morning fire

RONAOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Roanoke County resident was seriously injured and his house is considered a total loss after an early morning structure fire.
According to the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department, crews were dispatched to the 4700 block of Green Acres Drive — which is in the Masons Cove area — for a residential structure fire at approximately 4 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16.
When first responders arrived on scene, they reportedly found heavy smoke and flames showing from all sides of the single-story, wood frame structure.
The home’s one occupant evacuated safely and headed to Roanoke County Public Safety Building #10 along Bradshaw Road to report the fire, after which fire officials say he was brought to a local hospital with serious injuries from smoke inhalation.
In addition, the department says four dogs are safe after evacuating the residence.
Fire officials say the house is considered a total loss from the fire. Meanwhile, as of 5:30 a.m. on Monday, the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause of the early morning fire.
