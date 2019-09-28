Breaking News
At least one person hurt after shooting at Waffle House in Norfolk

‘Roam free, Meteor!’: Escaped yak dies in vehicle collision

Virginia

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy – nelson County Farm Bureau

LOVINGSTON, Va. (AP) — A vehicle has hit and killed a yak who rose to internet fame by making his great escape in Virginia while on the way to a butcher shop.

The Washington Post reports the owner of the yak, Robert Cissell, said on social media that the animal named Meteor died Friday morning on U.S. 29 in Nelson County.

Meteor had been on the loose since Sept. 10 when he kicked off the back door of a livestock trailer and ran into the mountains.

Nelson County Animal Control officer Kevin Wright says there were no witnesses to Friday’s collision. He says a commercial vehicle may have hit the yak and kept going.

The Nelson County Farm Bureau wrote a tribute to Meteor on social media that ended with, “Roam free, Meteor!”

So very sad to share the news that Meteor, the elusive, escaped yak, tragically met his end this morning after being hit…

Posted by Nelson County Farm Bureau on Friday, September 27, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories