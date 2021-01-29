Riverside Regional Jail escapee arrested in Petersburg

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tanisha Lawanda Taylor on Thursday morning in Petersburg. Taylor escaped from the Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George back on Nov. 6, 2020.

She was found in Pin Oaks Estate off of Slagle Avenue.

Taylor was initially in jail for three drug charges. She now also has a felony charge for escape which carries a maximum sentence of five years and possession of schedule I/II drugs which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

Currently she is being held in the Chesterfield County jail without bond.