Riverside now using UV light to decontaminate vital N95 respirators

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Riverside Health System is now using ultraviolet light to decontaminate N95 respirators, an invaluable piece of protective equipment for medical workers that’s in short supply during the coronavirus pandemic.

While Riverside told 10 On Your Side last week that its hospitals were in “fairly decent shape” in terms of protective gear such as N95s, medical workers in Virginia and across the United States continue to sound the alarm about shortages.

The crisis has led to the emergency approval of decontamination methods for N95s, which in normal circumstances are intended only for single-use. FDA officials announced this week that the Department of Defense will deploy decontamination systems to cities around the country, which will allow more than 4 million N95s to be sterilized each day with a “a maximum of 2 decontamination cycles per respirator.” More than 6,300 hospitals in the U.S. already have the technology, the FDA says.

That technology, called the STERRAD Sterilization System, uses “vaporized hydrogen peroxide gas plasma sterilization,” and is one of three methods approved by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Riverside officials said data showed the UV method was the best choice.

“The corporate leadership team, in anticipation of the shortage that the nation is experiencing of N95s and our limited supply going forward, looked at the different methods to reprocess disposable PPE out there,” said Christi Archer, RN, MBA, MSN, Riverside’s System Director for Infection Prevention. “There have been several methods that you see floating around on the internet, but through my research, the UV machine was the only one that actually had evidence to support it and that would not only decontaminate the respirator, but the respirator would also maintain its filtration and protection levels.”

Riverside has two of these UV machines, dubbed “Annie,” located at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News. The decontamination process started this week with N95s at Riverside Regional, and will expand to N95s from Riverside Walter Reed Hospital in Gloucester before including all of Riverside’s facilities.

“Theoretically we can double our usage by recycling the N95s up to three times,” Archer said. “We’ve also been in conversations with materials scientists at NASA and had discussions about how they might help us extend the life of an N95 respirator even further.”

Archer says this is a key piece in a personal protective equipment plan implemented when COVID-19 “started really getting everyone’s attention and we started seeing our supply lines change. We implemented immediately a PPE conservation plan and got way ahead of this thing. Now this gives us another way to continue looking at how we can extend our supply.”