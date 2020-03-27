Breaking News
Northam coronavirus press conference
Riverside Health System releases guidelines for donations and support

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – With the personal protection equipment shortage and hospital staff working around the clock, Riverside Health System released a list of guidelines on Friday to help clarify how the community can assist in response to coronavirus relief efforts. 

While the healthcare system expressed its gratitude for the overwhelming amount of support, the statement released provides information for those wishing to donate money, blood, and supplies while abiding by social distancing guidelines.

“Riverside is incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support it is receiving from the community, and we encourage people to keep it up in ways that will help the most,” said Bill Downey, CEO, Riverside Health System. “These guidelines will help ensure that Riverside facilities continue to get the supplies and support that provide the greatest benefit, while keeping patients, team members and the community as safe possible.”

Monetary donations

  • Donations will support the Riverside Make A Difference Fund which allots resources to areas with the greatest need including patients, the COVID-19 emergency fund, and team member assistance.
  • Donations can be made online or via check to the Riverside Health System Foundation, 701 Town Center Drive, Suite 1000, Newport News, VA 23606. 

Giving blood

Donating medical supplies

  • Donations to Riverside Health System must be new and in unopened packaging that is clearly labeled.
  • Items can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at any Riverside hospital location. Those donating are asked to call the facility and a Riverside staff member will come outside to pick the items up.
  • Donations must be from the following list:
    • N95 respirator masks
    • PAPR (powered air-purifying respirator) equipment and hoods
    • Surgical masks
    • Disposable gloves (all sizes, latex-free), surgical caps and foot covers
    • Protective eyewear, faceguards and face shields
    • Nasal testing swaps and viral testing kits
    • Alcohol-based hand sanitizer
    • Touchless thermometers 
  • Large-scale donations can be arranged by emailing allison.fonner@rivhs.com.
  • Governor Northam released in a statement on Friday that businesses can donate personal protective equipment online.
  • Riverside is not accepting 3-D printed materials, medications, blankets or homemade food items.

Homemade face masks

  • While Riverside is accepting homemade face masks, they are not being used in clinical settings.
  • The facility encourages those making masks, to give them to friends and family that are caring for coronavirus patients.

More information from Riverside Health System can be found at riversideonline.com.

