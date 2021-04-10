Ride on: King’s Dominion is reopening on May 22

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Soon you will be hearing King’s Dominion workers say, “Welcome back, riders. We hope you enjoy your ride.” The amusement park announced they are reopening on May 22.

The parks’ water attraction, Soak City, will open the following Saturday on May 29. The new area features two family-friendly attractions and a new dining experience.

King’s Dominion said they will continue to monitor the pandemic and work with health experts to maintain the highest safety standards.

Daily tickets and passes are now on sale. All 2020 season passes and add-ons have been extended through 2021.