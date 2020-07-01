Richmond’s mayor asks council to expedite removal of ‘racist symbols’ — special meeting to be held this week

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney speaks at Diversity Richmond on Tuesday. May 19 about the city’s testing efforts.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney introduced a resolution to city council Wednesday calling for the removal of Richmond’s Confederate statues and requesting the process be expedited. Despite Stoney’s request for a unanimous vote, the council’s agenda did not include the motion to expedite the removal, so there was no vote.

“Madam President, it is time. Time to fully embrace the righteous cause. Time to get rid of racist symbols. Frankly, it’s time to heal,” Stoney said addressing Richmond City Council President Cynthia Newbille.

Earlier this year, the General Assembly granted local governments the power to decide the fate of Confederate statues starting July 1.

"We will replace these monuments with symbols that represent our city," Mayor Stoney said.

During the virtual meeting with some city council members, Stoney said that failing to remove the statues is a threat to public safety. Councilwomen Ellen Roberston and Reva Trammell were not in attendance.

The mayor said he wants all city-owned monuments to be taken down immediately and put into storage while the city figures out what to do long term. Mayor Stoney told city council that his team is “ready to move today” on the removal of the statues.

“Remember council — Martin Luther King Jr. said never, never be afraid to do whats right,” Stoney said.

In order for the council to vote on the removal of the confederate monuments, the motion to expedite the removal of the statues requires at 24- hour notice and needs to be included in the council’s agenda.

“We took an oath to uphold the constitution, we are lawmakers. It is important to stand on legal rights. If our attorneys and legal team can look at it and prove it’s legal to expedite, I’m on board. I’m not in support of ignoring laws that we don’t like,” Councilwoman Kim Gray said.

Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch expressed her disappointment in not being able to vote at the meeting.

“I would like to make a motion to give an official vote of support,” Lynch said.Richmond City Council members address effort to remove Confederate statues on Monument Avenue

Mayor Stoney was asked by Councilwoman Kristen Larson about the costs of removal and where the funds will come from. Stoney responded saying that the funds would come from the Department of Public Works budget that began only July 1 for roughly $1.8 million.

Stoney said the city would be reimbursed because of the private philanthropic effort going on outside the city to cover the expense.

Richmond City Council will hold a special meeting Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m. to vote on the resolution. The meeting will be virtual and closed to in-person participation from the public.

If city council votes in favor of the resolution, Mayor Stoney will be authorized in his capacity as Director of Emergency Management, to order the temporary removal and storage of certain statues in the city.