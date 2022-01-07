Richmond’s failed casino plans could get a second chance

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Councilwoman Reva Trammell plans to introduce a resolution Monday to endorse another casino referendum with the team behind the now-failed Urban ONE project.

The media company’s casino plans was voted down by Richmonders during the November 2021 election. If the proposal was approved, the casino would have been built in Richmond’s southside near the Phillip Morris manufacturing campus.

Trammell will officially introduce the resolution Monday and then the topic would go to a public hearing. City council will not be voting on the matter at the meeting.

Trammell said she’s trying to formally get the ball rolling again on the casino in her district. Following the plan’s initial failure, Trammell began collecting signatures to get another referendum.

Trammell represents Richmond’s 8th district which leaned towards yes on Urban One’s proposal in the November election.

If Richmond City Council eventually votes to approve her resolution, the city would once again enter into a host community agreement with RVA Entertainment Holdings, LLC.

It is unclear at this time if Urban ONE is interested in trying to build a Richmond casino again.

Petersburg officials had expressed interest to negotiate with Urban ONE after the Richmond referendum.

Here is the beginning of the resolution: