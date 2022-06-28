He was traveling out of Richmond International Airport

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — A Yorktown man was cited after the TSA said he attempted to carry a loaded gun onto a flight while traveling out of Richmond International Airport.

In a release, TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said the man was passing through the security checkpoint X-ray unit when his 9mm handgun set off alarms. The gun was loaded with 12 bullets, including one in the chamber, she said.

TSA officers immediately reported this to airport police, who confiscated the handgun and cited the man on a weapons violation.

“In addition to being cited by the police, this individual also is facing a stiff Federal financial civil penalty, which could run into the thousands of dollars,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport.

This hefty penalty is due to prohibited items slowing down long lines of post-pandemic travelers, according to Burke.

This has been the third gun the Richmond airport has found this month and the ninth this year.

The TSA says it reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers trying to bring a gun aboard, regardless of a concealed carry permit, because airplanes don’t allow it.

TSA PreCheck members who attempt to bring a gun aboard, will lose their TSACheck privileges.

Passengers are strictly only allowed to travel with firearms if they are properly packaged in checked baggage and also declared at an airline ticket counter.

More info on safely traveling with firearms can be viewed here.