Workers removing Davis monument pedestal in Richmond find box in stone

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Richmond official says workers removing the pedestal left behind after protesters toppled the Jefferson Davis monument in Richmond have found a box encased in stone.
Jim Nolan is a spokesman for Mayor Levar Stoney. He says the box was removed Wednesday afternoon and the city will store it in a secure location.
The Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia owns the box and will decide what to do with it.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch quotes author and historian Dale Brumfield as saying that a time capsule associated with the monument honoring the Confederate president has already been opened once.
The monument was installed on Monument Avenue by a Confederate heritage group in 1907.
