Workers removing Davis monument pedestal in Richmond find box in stone

Michael Spence, construction supervisor for Team Henry Enterprises LLC, measures a time capsule that was found below where the statue of Jefferson Davis once stood on Monument Avenue, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Richmond, Va. It was found Wednesday. (Alexa Welch Edlund/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Richmond official says workers removing the pedestal left behind after protesters toppled the Jefferson Davis monument in Richmond have found a box encased in stone.

Jim Nolan is a spokesman for Mayor Levar Stoney. He says the box was removed Wednesday afternoon and the city will store it in a secure location.

The Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia owns the box and will decide what to do with it.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch quotes author and historian Dale Brumfield as saying that a time capsule associated with the monument honoring the Confederate president has already been opened once.

The monument was installed on Monument Avenue by a Confederate heritage group in 1907.

A time capsule was found Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, below where the statue of Jefferson Davis once stood on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. (Alexa Welch Edlund/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

