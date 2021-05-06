Woman stabbed by suspect in a wheelchair near VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was stabbed by a suspect in a wheelchair near Virginia Commonwealth University on Wednesday, according to an alert sent out by the college.

Richmond and VCU Police responded to the 400 Block of West Broad Street for a reported stabbing at 5:02 p.m. on May 5.

The alert said a woman was stabbed in the abdomen by a “known person.” The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction after the stabbing.

Police described the suspect as a white or Hispanic woman wearing a green dress and in a wheelchair.

VCU said the Richmond Police Department is leading the investigation, and officers have increased patrols in the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the VCU Police Department at 804-828-1196.