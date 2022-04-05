RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Transportation Security Administration found a handgun in a woman’s carry-on luggage at Richmond International Airport Monday.

TSA officials said the Providence Forge woman had an unloaded .380 caliber handgun in the bag. It triggered an alarm at the security checkpoint X-ray unit.

This is the fifth handgun found at security checkpoints at RIC airport so far this year, the TSA said.

Airport police responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the handgun and cited the woman on a weapons violation.