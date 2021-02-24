Williamsburg therapist accused of sexual assault dies by suicide on day of court hearing

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — A 73-year-old Williamsburg psychotherapist accused of sexual assault died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the day of his court hearing Monday.

Herschel “Mickey” Harden was facing felony charges of object sexual penetration after being indicted by the King William grand jury in February 2020.

Harden was accused of sexually assaulting a former patient while working at a Virginia children’s hospital.

He was scheduled for plea hearing Monday, February 22, 2021, at 9 a.m.

At about 10 a.m., officers with Williamsburg Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Ironbound Road for reports of a gunshot victim.

The initial investigation revealed that the gunshot injury was self-inflicted.

The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center by LifeEvac where they later died. Williamsburg Police confirmed that the deceased was Harden.

It is unclear at this time and online records don’t specify what the plea agreement terms would have been.

Harden’s attorney said that his wife is retaining an attorney and then will issue a public statement at a later date.