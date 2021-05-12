WATCH: Man fills water bottles with gas in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — As panic-buying for gasoline ensued due to the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, videos and photos began to circulate widely on the internet showing people flocking to gas pumps, filling cars, containers and recreational equipment with fuel.

Some of those containers were — let’s say — not approved for fuel storage.

10 On Your Side obtained a video taken as a gas station this week in Richmond. The video shows an unidentified man filling at least two water bottles with fuel.

While the bottles weren’t fuel-safe containers, the man was far from alone as people scrambled to get gas.

The pipeline was forced to shut down by hackers on Friday.

Colonial Pipeline delivers about 45% of the East Coast’s gas.

On Wednesday, U.S. officials and the Colonial Pipeline announced operations were resuming, which is expected to increase the supply of gasoline in East Coast states that rely on the pipeline.

It’s a good start, but issues at the pump could continue for several more days during the start-up period.