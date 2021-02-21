‘Walking Dead: World Beyond’ is back in Richmond for season 2, casting company looking for extras

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Casting Call! Kendall Cooper Casting has announced that AMC’s “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” is back for the second round of filming.

The company is accepting submissions for extras to play in season two of the show. Filming is set to be in Richmond and surrounding areas from February until June 2021.

The casting call says that filming typically runs from Monday through Friday and is usually a 12-hour commitment for each day of work, sometimes longer.

The production team is looking for people of all ethnicities, ages, genders, sizes and types to play various extras roles throughout the series. This includes both SAG and Non-Union talent.

The crew is looking for people with military or law enforcement experience in particular.

Mandatory COVID-19 testing will be provided by production. Testing will be required before any in-person work.

Face masks, social distancing, and other COVID-19 protocols will be in place to ensure the safety of all cast and crew.

All extra work, fittings, and testing are paid. Local hire only, so travel and housing will not be provided. No experience necessary.

To submit your info, click here.