VSP personnel earn Red Cross lifesaving awards — 6 from Chesapeake division

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police announced that 18 personnel have achieved American Red Cross National Lifesaving Awards for Professional Responders, one of the organization’s highest honors.

“Each of these dedicated members of Virginia State Police have not only upheld their pledge ‘to aid those in danger or distress,’ but they have also exemplified what it means to be part of an organization dedicated to the preservation of life,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent.

The awards are presented to responders and healthcare professionals who have saved or sustained a life as a direct result of Red Cross training.

“Their efforts to help save lives are the perfect embodiment of the mission of the Red Cross and highlight why it is so important for all of us to be trained in lifesaving skills.”

“The pledge that each trooper takes when they start upon this life of service is not just a statement made in the moment; it is a way of life and the members of this organization proudly prove that day after day,” Settle continued.

The Red Cross National Lifesaving Awards are presented annually at the Virginia State Police Superintendent’s Awards.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, officials say the 2020 awards were presented at each state police division headquarters by the recipient’s respective Division Commander.

“On behalf of the men and women of the American Red Cross here in Virginia, we are so pleased to award these honorees for their heroic efforts in service to the Commonwealth,” said Jonathan McNamara, communications director of the American Red Cross Virginia Region.

The awardees were recognized for wide ranging acts of service including, clearing airways, administering CPR, as well as administering first aid for gunshot wounds and other traumatic injuries.

VSP Richmond Division I

Trooper Kenneth S. Hammell, Jr.

Trooper Joseph P. Hylan

VSP Appomattox Division III

Special Agent R. Clay Overholt

Trooper Stephen J. Nicely, Jr.

VSP Wytheville Division IV

Trooper Robert F. Giles, Jr.

VSP Chesapeake Division V

First Sergeant Michael R. McCann

First Sergeant James Russo

Sergeant Michael A. Rossetti

Trooper Donald. T. Murphy

Trooper Matthew B. Pope

Trooper James H. Wheelhouse

VSP Fairfax Division VII

Sergeant Andre D. Jones

Trooper Patrick R. Brozena

Trooper Jacob D. Capra

Trooper Sung H. Cho

Trooper Bruce C. Damian

VSP Training Academy

Sergeant Patrick L. Green

VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation