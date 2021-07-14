Virginia’s Planning District Commissions receives $40M grant

A carpenter aligns a beam for a wall frame at a new house site in Madison County, Miss., Tuesday, March 16, 2021. U.S. home construction fell by a bigger-than-expected amount in April but the drop came after housing had risen to the highest level in 15 years. The Commerce Department said Tuesday, May 18, that construction dropped 9.5% in April to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.57 million units. % in April to an annual rate of 1.76 million units, a good sign that the April dip in construction will be temporary. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s Planning District Commissions just received $40 million to help provide more affordable housing in the Commonwealth.

The grant from Virginia Housing’s REACH program will be used for a number of local housing needs across Virginia including:

financing new affordable homeownership opportunities

renovating vacant and blighted properties

supporting the development of a regional housing trust fund

and creating upper-story housing in downtown business districts

PDCs are able to provide a variety of technical and program services to local governments, including strategic planning, administration of housing program funds, land use planning, and transportation planning.

The $40 million grant program is a new initiative provided through Virginia Housing’s REACH Virginia program. The program uses Virginia Housing’s own resources to provide support to local housing groups, non-profits, developers and other partner groups working to meet affordable housing needs.