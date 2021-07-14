Virginia’s Planning District Commissions receives $40M grant

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s Planning District Commissions just received $40 million to help provide more affordable housing in the Commonwealth.

The grant from Virginia Housing’s REACH program will be used for a number of local housing needs across Virginia including:

  • financing new affordable homeownership opportunities
  • renovating vacant and blighted properties
  • supporting the development of a regional housing trust fund
  • and creating upper-story housing in downtown business districts

PDCs are able to provide a variety of technical and program services to local governments, including strategic planning, administration of housing program funds, land use planning, and transportation planning.

The $40 million grant program is a new initiative provided through Virginia Housing’s REACH Virginia program. The program uses Virginia Housing’s own resources to provide support to local housing groups, non-profits, developers and other partner groups working to meet affordable housing needs.

