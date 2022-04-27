RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is opening up the Executive Mansion and its historic Charles Gillette garden Friday in observance of Historic Garden Week.

The mansion and garden will be open for walk-through tours on Friday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“I hope Virginians will be able to take advantage of this opportunity to visit and enjoy Garden Week this Friday,” Youngkin said in a prepared statement in a news release. “The Executive Mansion and Charles Gillette garden are true historic treasures.”

The Executive Mansion was built in 1813 and is the oldest continuously occupied governor’s home in the U.S. that was built for that purpose, the governor’s office said in the release.

Historic Garden Week continues until Saturday.