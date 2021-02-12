Virginia under State of Emergency for winter weather; NWS issues ice storm warning

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam issued Executive Order 76 establishing a State of Emergency for Virginia and the National Weather Service issued an ice storm warning as winter weather sweeps across the Commonwealth.

Many parts of Virginia saw snow, a wintry mix or rain on Thursday night and Friday morning. More ice is expected in the Central region on Saturday, causing the potential for traffic issues and power outages.

The state of emergency went into effect Thursday and will remain in effect until March 13 unless the governor opts to amend or rescind the warning.

By issuing a state of emergency, state and local governments are able to free up services to help keep Virginians safe during the event.

Additionally, the National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for Central Virginia.

This will be the first ever ice storm warning issued for the Richmond metro area.

A significant icing event is expected for the Mid-Atlantic Saturday into Sunday. The risk for ice accumulations greater than 0.25 inches is highest across central Virginia, with totals as high as 0.5 inches possible. The icing may also impact Washington, DC and Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/pDnI8wpi0p — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) February 11, 2021

According to the National Weather Service, the warning begins at midnight on Friday and continues until 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Significant icing is expected to occur throughout the Central Virginia region. Up to half an inch of ice is expected to accumulate throughout the storm.

People across the region should prepare for power outages, tree damage and ice. NWS is advising that it could be nearly impossible to drive anywhere on Saturday.