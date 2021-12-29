Virginia State University requiring full vaccination, boosters for Spring 2022

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)— Virginia State University has announced new vaccine requirements come the new year.

VSU is now requiring full COVID-19 vaccination and booster shots for all students, faculty and staff for the Spring 2022 semester.

“Virginia State University continues to monitor the trend in data regarding the spread of the new omicron COVID-19 variant,” Assistant Vice President of Communications, Gwen Dandridge said in a release today.

“Currently, full vaccination combined with the booster is the most effective strategy available to reduce the spread of the virus. Our decision to require the COVID-19 booster shot and re-entry testing for our students and employees is based on scientific recommendations and on our priority of keeping our campus community healthy and safe.”

Dandridge relayed that the school’s decision to require full vaccination last semester was successful, as they saw a less than one percent positivity rate throughout the semester.

“We hope and believe that incorporating a similar and more aggressive strategy in the upcoming spring semester will prove equally successful. We remain prepared to adjust as necessary,” Dandridge said.

COVID-19 booster shot clinics will be held at the school from Jan. 11, through Jan. 16, 2022.