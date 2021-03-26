Virginia State Police identify shooter killed during altercation with police at weigh station

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police have identified the man shot and killed by two VSP officers on Thursday. Police exchanged gunfire with the man after he began shooting at a woman during a domestic incident, also striking a bystander.

The man has been identified as 35-year-old Charles C. White III, of Prince George’s, Maryland.

Identifying information is not available for the two people injured, but VSP says the woman he was shooting at is 34 years old and the bystander is 21. Both individuals suffered serious injuries, but recoverable, injuries.

According to VSP, the shooting happened around 11 a.m. at the Dahlgren Weigh Station. The weigh station is on James Madison Parkway, around one mile south of the Harry Nice Bridge and Virginia-Maryland border.

White was driving a SUV and pulled into the weigh station parking lot. Once he parked, the female passenger exited the SUV and started to run away.

Police say the man got out of the SUV and followed after her. He then “appears to have fired a handgun” at her.

A Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Trooper and a Virginia State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer both were at the scene already inspecting a box truck and stepped in. Shots were fired between both parties, leaving White dead at the scene.

Police have confirmed that White’s gunfire also struck the 21-year-old box truck driver.

VSP has put the trooper and officer on administrative leave as they investigate.

The King George County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Law Enforcement Division are assisting with the investigation.