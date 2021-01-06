Virginia State Capitol closed ‘out of an abundance of caution’; no active threat

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Capitol has had its entrances blocked off “out of an abundance of caution” after riots in D.C.
Capitol Square has been barricaded and all employees have been told to leave.
Currently there is no active threat.
The situation in D.C. is ongoing but stay with 8News for further updates.
