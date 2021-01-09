Virginia man pleads guilty to assaulting mail carrier

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. – The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat, but it faces a new foe in President Donald Trump. Ahead of the November 3 elections in which millions of voters are expected to cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus, Trump has leveled an unprecedented attack at the USPS, opposing efforts to give the cash-strapped agency more money as part of a big new virus-related stimulus package, even as changes there have caused delays in mail delivery. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Virginia man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a U.S. Postal Service carrier in Richmond.

Court documents say that the assault happened on June 5, 2020.

According to a news release from federal prosecutors, 45-year-old Erriette Williams approached a carrier delivering mail in a neighborhood north of downtown.

The news release says that Williams grabbed a key from the carrier and dared him to take the key back, then punched him in the face.

The mail carrier had lacerations on his face and required medical attention, according to the news release.

Williams is scheduled to be sentenced on May 7, 2021. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.