Virginia launches new behavioral health services for Medicaid members

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY)– New state-funded behavioral health services will give Medicaid members in Virginia greater access to community-based care.

The new services, which began on July 1, will give Medicaid members alternatives to inpatient hospitalizations and offer supports for those discharged from an inpatient facility to reduce readmissions.

The services were developed through a collaboration between the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS) and the Department of Medical Assistance Services (DMAS) with support from hundreds of stakeholders.

The services covered by Medicaid will include:

Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) : Adults with serious mental illness receive care through a single team that works closely together to support the individual and is available 24/7.

: Adults with serious mental illness receive care through a single team that works closely together to support the individual and is available 24/7. Mental health partial hospitalization program: Adults and youth receive intensive services during daytime hours for five or six days per week while continuing to live in their homes.

Adults and youth receive intensive services during daytime hours for five or six days per week while continuing to live in their homes. Mental health intensive outpatient program: Adults and youth receive short-term, focused therapy and counseling both individually and with members of their support system two to three times weekly.

Virginia Medicaid members interested in the new services should contact their managed care organization or their behavioral health provider for more information.



An additional set of six new services will launch in December 2021.