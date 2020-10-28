VHHA, Inova Health System partner on mental health support initiative for health care professionals

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA) Foundation and Inova Health System are partnering to develop a new program that specializes in mental health support for healthcare professionals.

Development and implementation of the Care for Caregivers program is supported by a $180,000 grant awarded to the VHHA Foundation by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS).

The program is designed to provide multiple services for Virginia health care workers in support of behavioral health needs including traumatic exposure, family strain, and those who are struggling with COVID-19 stressors.

The award is provided through a $2 million federal grant to the Commonwealth. The grant from the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) is an emergency award to help address the impact of mental health and substance use disorders during COVID-19.

