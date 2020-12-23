VDH launches COVID-19 vaccine dashboard; nearly 20K doses administered in Virginia so far

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) launched its COVID-19 vaccine dashboard Wednesday showing that nearly 20,000 doses have been administered in the Commonwealth so far.

The dashboard has two new tabs — Vaccine Summary and Vaccine Demographics. VDH officials say the new information will be updated daily and is designed to help keep the public informed about the numbers of COVID-19 vaccines distributed and administered in Virginia.

The new dashboard also shows how many individuals have received the full vaccination of two doses since the currently available COVID-19 vaccines require both to prevent or reduce the severity of illness from the virus.

The doses are given three or four weeks apart, depending on which vaccine is received.

“We are providing this information because there is a lot of interest in the COVID-19 vaccine,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA.

“In this initial phase, our VDH teams are working with healthcare systems to get vaccines to healthcare personnel and with CVS and Walgreens to vaccinate long-term care residents and staff. As the supply of COVID-19 vaccine gradually increases, it will continue to be offered to additional groups.”

The first vaccines have gone to health care workers and those in long-term care facilities are expected to start getting their first round next week.

VDH says that the number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered that is displayed on the dashboard will always lag behind the actual number of doses administered. The reason is that the data on administered vaccines comes from the Virginia Immunization Information System (VIIS).

VIIS allows providers access to the date the first dose was given to know when to give the second dose and which type of vaccine to give — since both doses have to be of the same vaccine. Providers can also use information in VIIS to give individuals proof of their COVID-19 vaccination.

VIIS does not contain any other medical history.

The VDH reminds Virginians that the vaccine distribution throughout the state will take months to complete. In the meantime, Virginians should continue to practice safety measures put in place to reduce the spread of the virus.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccination in Virginia, visit vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine. ​