VDFP warns against mishandling dry ice used for shipping, storing COVID-19 vaccines

Riverside health system received its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 15, 2020.

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Fire Programs (VDFP) is cautioning first responders, health care professionals, and citizens about the dangers associated with mishandling dry ice as it has become essential to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dry ice is used to keep the vaccines at the required temperatures to remain effective during transport and storage.

“Our concern is about how Virginians should properly interact with the volumes of dry ice that the vaccines are packed with. There should be no eating, drinking, or smoking wherever the dry ice is handled, stored, and disposed of,” said Virginia State FireMarshal Garrett Dyer.

Currently, the Moderna vaccine has to be stored between 36 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 30 days, then -4 degrees for up to six months. And the Pfizer vaccine must be kept much, much colder at -94 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to the CDC, most vaccines are stored between -58°F and 46°F.

“If an accident involving carbon dioxide occurs, such as a spillage, there are also environmental impacts to consider. This is why proper disposal of volumes of dry ice by a trained professional is important,” Dyer continued.

Dry ice is a solid form of carbon dioxide (CO2) that weighs nearly twice as much as regular ice. As it warms, it goes from a solid to a gas, in turn, releasing carbon dioxide — when exposed to humans can potentially pose various health risks.

Improper handling of dry ice, when in its gaseous state at -78°C, presents structural, respiratory, and environmental hazards.

Once dry ice returns to its gaseous CO2 state, that’s when the primary health hazard occurs, according to a white paper on dry ice response issued by the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) Hazardous Materials Committee.

The VDFP says the reason for this is that the gas quickly expands and displaces oxygen inside enclosed spaces — such as in transport compartments, small buildings, and walk-in coolers. This is why dry ice should always be kept and worked within a well-ventilated room.

“We’re noticing a number of groups who are coming into contact with dry ice with the mass distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, who may not be aware of the risks that dry ice may impose. For example, dry ice at room temperature, could ‘off-gas’ a high-level of CO2 in a confined space. This is a hazard,” said VDFP Executive Director Michael Reilly.

“First responders who are trained in hazardous materials response are aware of the proper handling, storage, and disposal of dry ice. We remain partners in response and prevention. We also want to stress the importance of risk mitigation during such an unprecedented time.”

Additionally, officials with VDFP say that if CO2 gas is released during transport and while in storage, the risk is increased of a potential explosion due to pressure building, for containers without a pressure release valve. The displaced oxygen can also cause unconsciousness as well as frostbite or burns contact with the ice occurs.

VDFP Safety Tips

Protect Your Skin – Contact with unprotected skin will cause severe thermal injury equivalent to full-thickness burns. Tight-fitting cryogenic gloves are required when handling dry ice and offer the most protection. Where the skin is injured due to exposure to dry ice, the contact area will need to be warmed to avoid tearing off the skin.

Store in a well-ventilated area – Most health hazards occur during the sublimation process when dry ice is warmed and converts from a solid directly to a gas. Dry ice will sublime (melt) at -78°C and begin “off-gassing” which will quickly displace the oxygen inside of confined areas.

The CDC also released a dry ice safety sheet for healthcare professionals especially since the vaccine requires storage at ultra-low temperatures.

If exposure occurs, VDFP recommends contacting first responders. For more information on safety, patient management, and hazard response, visit the VDFP website.