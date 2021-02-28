VCU fraternity suspended following the death of an 18-year-old freshman

Adam Oakes, 18, was the victim of a fatal hazing incident at the Virginia Commonwealth University chapter of Delta Chi. (Photo from Oakes’ family)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University chapter of Delta Chi has been suspended following the death of an 18-year-old freshman.

Adam Oakes, 18, of Loudoun County, died in an incident linked to the fraternity. VCU tweeted a statement on Sunday confirming Oake’s death.

“VCU mourns the death of student Adam Oakes who was identified by authorities at an off-campus residence early Saturday,” the university said in its statement.

The college said the national office for Delta Chi issued a cease-and-desist order on Saturday, and VCU said it took “similar action” today.

The university added the Richmond Police Department is leading the investigation of this incident and VCU Police Department is assisting.

Delta Chia Headquarters sent the following statement to 8News:

We were devastated to learn of the passing of a student at Virginia Commonwealth University and extend our condolences to the family, friends and everyone touched by this heart-breaking news. The health and safety of our chapter communities is always a top priority for The Delta Chi Fraternity, which suspended the VCU chapter after learning of the incident late Saturday afternoon. We encourage all members to cooperate with law enforcement investigative efforts and all directives of the University Administration. Delta Chi Headquarters

The cause of death has not been released by officials but the family is adamant it was a result of incidents within the fraternity.

Oakes’ family said they found he had died through the Loudon County Police department, but they found out how he died through social media.

Just spoke to Adam's father, Eric Oakes and his cousin, Courtney. The family is clearly devastated as they beg VCU to make a statement.



We are still waiting on information from police and VCU. But have a listen to what the family has to say. pic.twitter.com/ZoCawYPNKQ — Tyler Thrasher (@TylerJThrasher) February 28, 2021

“Everyone in this family, we’re all devastated. We don’t — he’s all we had, everything we had in life,” said Eric Oakes, Adam’s father. He began to tear up as he talked. “He’s a lovely kid, he just totally enjoyed life.”

“He was sweet, he was so sweet,” said Courtney White, Adam’s cousin. “He had the biggest heart he would literally give you the shirt off his back.”

As of Sunday, the fraternity has deactivated its Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

There is currently a gofundme for Oakes’ funeral costs. It exceeded the goal of $15,000 in under 24 hours.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Richmond Police Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or VCU Police at 804-828-1196.